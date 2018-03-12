IDP Missing Rice: South-South PDP condemns Edo Police’s quizzing of Orbih

The South-South Zonal Working Committee of the People’s Democratic Party, PDP, Sunday condemned the quizzing of the Edo State party chairman, Dan Orbih by the State Police Command for accusing the governor of diverting rice meant for the Internally Displaced Persons in the state.

The condemnation was made in a-7- point communique issued and read by its south-south national vice chairman, Mr. Emmanuel Ogidi at the end of the 7th session of the PDP South-South Zonal working committee meeting held at the party’s secretariat in Benin City.

They also condemned the unwarranted and detention of members of the party across the country.

It stated that the zone commended the state executive committee of the party and the entire PDP family for their resilience and sustainability of the party despite the unfavourable and hostile political terrain it has operated in the state.

It noted that the party also condemned the various killings of innocent Nigerians across the country and expressed the party’s heart felt condolence to the people of Plateau and Benue States over the recent killings of Nigerians by the Fulani herdsmen.

It was however stated in the communique that the zone will work with other zones in the country to produce a credible presidential candidate for the 2019 Presidential elections within the confine of credible and acceptable democratic process as stipulated by the party’s constitution.

It added that the zone also rejected the recent reintroduction of the offshore/onshore dichotomy inconsistent to the principles of true federalism while encouraging the National Assembly to consider the issue of restructuring as a panacea for a united Nigeria and true federalism.