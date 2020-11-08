“Identify laws for amendment that will push neutrality in reportage”, Lawmaker charges Journalists

By Kingsley Chukwuka

A federal lawmaker has charged journalists to identify existing laws for the amendment that will promote objectivity, neutrality and balance reportage especially on national issues, which are meant to build the country, Daily Times gathered.

The lawmaker, Adamu Yusuf Gagdi, representing Pankshin/Kanke/Kanam at the House of Representatives said only when journalists stick to the constitutional roles of unbiased reportage which translates to effective “watchdog”, that a prosperous society can be assured.

Gagdi who spoke in Jos yesterday, at the inaugural lecture and fund raising for the purchase of a vehicle for the Correspondents’ Chapel of the Nigeria Union of Journalists, Plateau State, also assured newsmen that he will push for enactment of an appropriate legislation to protect journalists in line of duty.

The Rep. Member who is a firm believer of journalists’ role in building an enduring society, also said only when the press is free in its true sense that insecurity can be cubed, which will lead to the much desired peace sort for the country.

Speaking as a guest speaker on the topic “insecurity and the quest for lasting peace in Nigeria: the role of the media”, the lawmaker who is also the Chairman House Committee on Navy, emphasised that only when the media is just and upright, society such as first world nations can be guaranteed.

Represented by a lecturer from the Plateau State Polytechnic, Mr. Luka Panpe, Gagdi stressed the need for a complete overhaul of the philosophy to run media outfits, saying that this will require the review of procedures for issuing licenses for broadcast, improving welfare for journalists and proper financing and equipping of the media.

On his part, Chairman of the occasion and a philanthropist, Mr. Manji Gontori described the topic chosen as key, considering the security challenges facing the Country.

However, Governor Simon Lalong of Plateau State, represented by the State Commissioner for Information and Communications, Dan Manjang said the State Government has been enjoying a robust relationship with journalists in the State.

Earlier in his address, Chairman of the Chapel, Mr. Gyang Bere, appealed for assistance for the purchase of a bus to enable effective movement of journalists.

