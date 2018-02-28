ICT firms to converge at TOSSEtech

Information and Communication Technology companies developing innovative products and services for the Education sector will on March 2, 2018 converge at the Sheraton Hotels & Towers for the 1st Edition of TOSSEtech.

TOSSEtech is an offshoot of the Total School Support Seminar/Exhibition, an annual Education event organised by Edumark Consult.

According to Edumark’s Chief Executive, Mrs. Yinka Ogunde, TOSSEtech is being organised to provide a platform for Educators to see how they can utilise technology to radically change their services delivery. Technology, she stated, is redefining the way we live and the way our children learn and no Educational Institution can afford to ignore this.

TOSSEtech would be a place for Educators to learn, to see and to review various ICT solutions being developed for the sector.

Ogunde also pointed out the urgent need for teachers to embrace technology in order to effectively connect with students who will be living in a world driven by data and technology.

The world we live in would require Educators to teach with better understanding of the future.

TOSSEtech would also showcase various school management software that will ensure better service delivery.

Over 1,500 visitors are expected to attend this edition of TOSSE and exhibitors are expected from various parts of the world.

Papers on Digital literacy and the future of Technology in Education would also be presented by seasoned experts.