An information communication technology expert, Emmanuel Okoye, has asked the police and other security agencies to stop criminalising youth of the country.

Speaking at the unveiling of an application that has the capacity to detect cyber-crime in Awka on Wednesday, Okoye said that most Nigerian youth were productive and ingenious and therefore should not be labeled criminals by security agencies.

He said as a result of this, he had invented an application that would assist to curb internet fraud, especially in online markets.

Regretting that online products were not certified by regulatory agencies, Nonso said this had caused more health challenges like kidney failure, respiratory issues and others to the people.

He said that “We have geniuses, people who can engrave their names in the sands of time in the ICT world. The issue is that we are in an environment where crime is rather advertised.”