The Independent Corrupt Practices and other Related Offence Commission (ICPC) has sealed the national headquarters of the North East Commodity Association (NECAS) in Yola, Adamawa state over allegations of fraudulent activities.

Sources said that the office was sealed on Monday night, while the National President of the association, Alhaji Sadiq Daware, is at large.

According to a competent source in the ICPC office in Adamawa state, the commission also sealed a warehouse holding 100 tractors believed to belong to NECAS.

“The commission in one of its operation arrested one Mr. Stephen Maduwa , the Adamawa state chairman of Rice Farmers Association of Nigeria .

“After the arrest of Maduwa, three warehouses that are linked to him were searched at Bachure and Bekaji in Yola.

“After the search, the warehouses were found to be containing 164, 000 bags of maize, 412, 401 bags of sorghum, 698 bags of rice and 508 bags of fertilizer,” the source said

The source said the commodities were estimated to be worth N2.10 billion.

The ICPC Commissioner in the state, Mr. Idris Bakori, however, refused to comment on the matter, insisting that the issue is still under investigation.

The federal government assisted NECAS to acquire 600 tractors and farm inputs for distribution to farmers in the North East region. However, communities and farmers have complained of the diversion of the items and called for the government’s intervention. (NAN)