A 30-year-old lawyer, Bayo Adedokun, on Wednesday appeared in an Igbosere Magistrates’ Court, Lagos, for allegedly threatening to kill Sen. Buruji Kashamu and Alhaji Muniru Ogunleyetwo over land disagreement.

The came as the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) said it recovered three ambulances and a 500KVA Transformer from Senator Buruji Kashamu’s office.

The items were part of 2016 Constituency Projects meant to be distributed to Ogun East Senatorial District.

Kaduna house of horror: My family accused me of converting to Christianity



Mrs. Rasheedat Okoduwa, ICPC Spokesperson said the commission uncovered the items following intelligence alert by a concerned citizen.

The statement said: “The three ambulances which were procured at the cost of N6m each, were meant to be supplied to Obada Healthcare Centre, Oke Sopin in Ijebu North Local Government Area; Community Health Centre, Itele in Ijebu East Local Government Area; and Community Health Centre, Ogijo in Sagamu Local Government Area respectively.

“The transformer is the last of an initial eleven meant for distribution to various communities of Ogun East Senatorial District which were procured at the cost of N3.6m each, bringing the total for the entire eleven transformers to N39.5m.

“The commission received intelligence about the items from a concerned citizen who became aware of the commission’s Constituency Project Tracking Group initiative which exercise has so far covered 12 states of the federation.

“The recovered items were seized and the vehicles were moved to a Police Station while the 500KVA Transformer was marked with the Commission’s seizure seal and in the interim, kept in the custody of the Manager of the Senator’s office.”

Also, a 30-year-old lawyer, Bayo Adedokun, on Wednesday appeared in an Igbosere Magistrates’ Court, Lagos, for allegedly threatening to kill Sen. Buruji Kashamu and Alhaji Muniru Ogunleyetwo over land disagreement.

Adedokun, whose address was not given, is charged with four counts of conspiracy, attempted murder and conduct likely to cause breach of the peace.

He, however, pleaded not guilty.

The Prosecution Counsel, Insp. Steven Molo, told the court that the defendant committed the offence in August at Ogombo village in Eti-Osa area of Lagos.

Molo alleged that the defendant hired 10 thugs to kill the complainants claiming that a portion of land they were occupying belonged to his family.

He said the defendant conducted himself in a manner likely to cause breach of the peace.

The offence, he said, contravenes the provisions of sections 56(a), 168(d), 230(1) and 411 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

Magistrate O.O. Oshin admitted the defendant to bail on self recogntion and ordered him to deposit his certificate of Call to Bar to the court.

Oshin adjourned the case until Nov. 14 for mention. (NAN)