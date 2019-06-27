Ukpono Ukpong, Abuja

The Independent Corrupt Practices and other related Offences Commission (ICPC) has announced its readiness to partner with a non-governmental organisation, Connected Development (CODE), to ensure that funds channeled towards constituency projects are appropriately utilized.

While receiving a delegation from CODE in his office in Abuja, ICPC Chairman, Professor Bolaji Owasanoye, reiterated his administration’s determination to track constituency projects especially in the local government areas to combat corruption in the country.

“Implementation of constituency projects is one of the ways by which we can ensure that what the Presidency desires to do connect with the people. Every year, funds are budgeted for constituency projects, yet people especially at the grassroots are not beneficiaries,” he added.

The ICPC chairman commended CODE on winning the UN SDG 2019 mobilizers award and for its passion in fighting corruption and holding government representatives and authorities accountable.

CODE’s Chief Executive, Hamzat Lawal, said the visit was aimed at establishing collaboration with the commission in advocating for transparency, accountability and good governance.

Lawal noted that constituency projects tracking would put an end to the embezzlement of funds, thus, ensuring proper utilization of funds to meet the needs and aspiration of the Nigerian people.

“Exploring collaboration with the ICPC is a strategic move to collectively combat corruption, illicit financial flows and track to completion development projects in rural areas so people can have access to portable drinking water, standard healthcare and even primary education.

“ICPC is also partnering with CODE on mobilizing the youth through CODE’s follow the money university campus tour on an anti-corruption movement where young people are sensitized on good governance and the movement to end corruption in Nigeria,” said Lawal