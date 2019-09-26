The Independent Corruption Practices Commission (ICPC) and a non- governmental organization, known as YIAGA AFRICA is encouraging youth to join the fight against corruption by challenging elected leaders to be accountable since corruption in Nigeria has become an endemic monster.

ICPC Bauchi state Commissioner, Abubakar Dutsinma, who represented the Chairman of the commission, Bolaji Owasanoye, at a 3-day workshop organised in Jos, by YIAGA AFRICA, said the commission remains resolute in promoting zero tolerance for corruption, impunity and social injustice in general.

“Corruption has systematically become an endemic and hydra-headed monster that partnership with all anti-corruption bodies such as YIAGA AFRICA is indispensable,” Dutsinma said.

Programme officer, accountability and social justice YIAGA AFRICA, Tracy Keshi, said the anti-corruption campaign is aimed at complementing the efforts of state and non-state actors in the fight against corruption.

She added that the project seeks to instil zero tolerance for corruption and impunity through effective citizenship oversight and mobilizing activities for good governance.

Keshi, who is also the programme lead for the project, said the campaign is primarily aimed at equipping young people with the relevant information and tools to conduct social audits in their respective local government areas.

“The objective of this particular training is to reach young people, on how to understand and analyse local government budgets, as well as conduct social audit in their respective council areas,” she said.

Lead facilitator at the workshop, Ezenwa Nwagwu, said the programme seeks to inspire young people to take ownership of the anti-corruption fight and to sensitise them become socially aware of their environment, especially at the local government level.

“The big issue is that at the grassroots level, citizen engagement is very low. When we talk about the national budget, there is excitement, but at the local government level, people are not aware about the budget and so local government authorities get away with a lot of corrupt and questionable offenses,” Nwagwu said.