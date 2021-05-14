ICPC declares President Buhari’s in-law Kumo wanted over $ 65m fraud

ANDREW OROLUA, ABUJA.

The Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) has declared Gimba Yau Kumo , a son- in -law of President Muhammadu Buhari and two other persons wanted over an alleged $65million fraud.

The two other persons wanted along with Kumo are Mr Tarry Rufus said to be a director of Mozaik Technology Ventures (Nigeria) Limited in Wuse II District of Abuja that have similar address with five other companies and Mr. Bola Ogunsola a banker and former Executive Director of Federal Mortgage bank of Nigeria.

Kumo a graduate of Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria who served as Managing Director of the Federal Mortgage Bank of Nigeria under former President Goodluck Jonathan tenure was married to Fatima, the President Buhari’s daughter, in Daura, Katsina State in 2016.. He hails from Gombe State.

ICPC stated in a notice of wanted persons that the three of them are wanted over misappropriation of $65million National Housing Funds.

In the notice signed by its spokesperson Azuka Ogugua , the anti corruption agency urged the public to provide information about the whereabout of the wanted persons.

“The persons whose pictures appear above, Mr Tarry Rufus, Mr Gimba Yau Kumo and Mr. Bola Ogunsola, are hereby declared WANTED by the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) in connection with issues bordering on misappropriation of National Housing Funds and diversion of the sum of Sixty Five Million dollars ($65,000,000).

“Anyone who has useful information on their whereabouts should report to ICPC Headquarters Abuja, any of the ICPC State Offices or the nearest police station, or call ICPC toll-free lines: 0803-123-0280, 0803-123-0281, 0803-123-0282, 0705-699-0190, 0705-699-0191 and 0800-CALL-ICPC (0800-2255-4272) or send an email to info@icpc.gov.ng,” the notice read.

ICPC provided no further details about the alleged fraud or whether it got its clue on the alleged fraud from the findings of Senate Committee on public account.

The Daily Times recalled that the Senate Committee on public accounts had in April summoned Mr Kumo to explain the alleged irregular award of N3 billion contract when he was still at the bank.

The committee issued the summons following a query raised in a 2015-2018 report by the office of the auditor-general of the federation (AuGF) against the FMBN.

According to the report, the contract was awarded in four phases and was overpaid to the tune of N3,045,391,531.97.

Meanwhile,a cross section of Nigerians said yesterday that they are awaiting to see the reaction of Mr. President in view of his and administration avowed fight against corruption.

Mr. Timothy Offoh, a civil servant , Mrs Ada Joseph a petty trader and Paul Ofilue an Abuja based legal Practitioner said at a separate interviews that ICPC can not be taken seriously until the reaction from the presidency is known.