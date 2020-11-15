ICPC Chairman, AG Delta State, 70 other senior lawyers bag SAN title

The chairman of the Independent Corrupt Practices and other Related offences Commission, Prof. Bolaji Olufunmileyi Owasanoye and the immediate past National Secretary of the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA), Afam Joshua Osigwe, the Attorney General of Delta state, Mr Peter Adogbejire Mrakpo and 69 others have been awarded the rank of Senior Advocates of Nigeria (SAN).

According to the list signed by the Director, Press and Information of the Supreme Court, Dr. Festus Akande 62 of the new Senior Advocates are legal practitioners rom practiciners, while 10 of them are from the academics. According to the statement, “The Legal Practitioners Committee (LPPC) at its 143rd plenary session held on November 13, 2020 has elevated 72 legal practitioners to the inner bar.

“The rank of Senior Advocates of Nigeria (SAN) is awarded as a mark of excellence to members of the legal profession who have distinguished themselves as advocates and academic “, Akande stated in the statement.

Other names of the successful applicants for the conferment of the prestigious award of SAN for this year are, Terkura Douglas Pepe, Aliyu Omeza Saiki, Jacob Osiidi, Abdulwahab Mohammed, Moses Alfred Ebute, Taiye Abimbola Oladipo, Mumuni Adebimpe Jimoh, Muhammad Katu Sani Ndanusa, Mohammed Ndarani Mohammed and Gideon Musa Kuttu. Others are, Abdullahi YahayaTijanni Alkali Gazali, Mella Audu Nunghe, Yusuf Nya Akirikwen, Yakubu Abdullahi Hussaini-Ruba, Nasiru Adamu Aliyu, Abdul Mohammed, Hussaini Zakariyau, Dr. Uwadiogbu Sonny Ajala, Ukachi Fredrick Onuobia, Chukwudi Chudi Obieze, Ejike Chukwugekwu Ezenwa, Chukwuka Nwabueze Ikwuazom and Lotanna Chuka Okoli.

Tochukwu Dominic Maduka Chukwuemeka Obiajuru Nwagu, Henry Okechukwu Akunebu, Uwemedimo Thomas Nwoko, Boma Florence A. Alabi(Mrs), Efefiom Otu Efiom Ekong, Lawrence Fubara Anga, Robert Egwuno Emukpoeruo, Richard Oma Ahonaruogho, Jean Chiazor Anishere (Ms), Uzoma Henry Azikiwe Osayaba Omorodion Giwa, Yusuf Asamah Kadiri, Babalola George Olatunde, Taiwo Johnson Kupolati, Obafemi Anthony Adewale, Adedapo Osariuyime TundeOlowu, Fatai-Ajibola Dalley, Babatunde John Kwame Ogala and Bashorun Oluwatoyin Ajoke Ms are also among those to be conferred with the rank.

Others are, Akinola Olugbenga Akintoye, Funmilayo Adunni Quadri, Olumide Folarin-David Ayeni , Olusegun Johnson Fabunmi, Oladapo Akande Aminosun, Gideoan Musa Kuttu, Isiaka Abiola Olagunju, Nureini Oladoye Jimoh, Remi Peter Olatubora, Abimbola Oluseun Mobolaji, Festus Kayode Idepefo, Dafa Adekunle Awosika, Musibau Adetunbi, John Mofolorunsho Mustapha Majiyagbe, Rasheed Okiki Adegoke.

The successful applicants from the academcs are, Prof Afeisimi Dominic Badaiki, Prof Ihesiene Erugo Sampson , Prof Oyewo Edward Oyelowo, Prof Sani Mohammad Adam, Prof Zacheus Adangor, Prof Joseph Efeyemineni Abugu andDr Omoh-Eboh Omgbai Ikheowa According to the spokesman of the apex , the successful applicants will be conferred with the title on Monday December 14, 2020.