ICent drops debut EP “It’s about time”

By Mutiat Alli

Fast-rising superstar, Enosetale Samson better known as ICent is out with his debut EP ‘ It’s About Time’

The new EP has featured five solid and sultry tracks, “It’s About Time” is a soon to be celebrated first effort from the songwriter.

We hope to see this release push the young talent into the limelight soon. And with songs like “Hello” and “Odo,” we don’t see why that wouldn’t be possible.

He has songs that are sweet enough to have girls going crazy (“Hello”), but beats hard enough for dudes to bump as well. Making it clear the rising star has what it takes to shine.

READ ALSO: EPL: Iheanacho makes history with strike against Chelsea

When discussing the single “Hello” with Olaitan (Music Plugger), the singer/songwriter said” I just wanted to create something that was very different from my other records and I just wanted to have some fun with this single.”

ICent added, “Hopefully my fans enjoy hearing ‘Hello’ and love it as much as I do.”

ICent’s latest single and music video is definitely a “VIBE,” Directed by WF Films for Ice Nation. “It’s About Time” EP is available everywhere now.