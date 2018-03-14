ICC Presidency: Saraki Congratulates Eboe-Osuji

President of the Senate, Dr. Abubakar Bukola Saraki, has congratulated Mr. Chile Eboe-Osuji (a Nigerian), on his election as the President of the International Criminal Court (ICC).

Saraki in a statement by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Yusuph Olaniyonu, in Abuja, described the development as positive for Nigeria coming a few days after his deputy, Senator Ike Ekweremadu, was appointed a Professor by the Southern University, United States of America, USA.

He noted that the emergence of Eboe-Osuji during the 10th session of the Assembly of State Parties of the ICC, at the UN Headquarters in New York, was a testimony that Nigeria and Nigerians have what it takes to continue to provide leadership at both the local and global arena.

While wishing the eminent jurist a successful tenure, the Senate President said he was sure that the Judge would work to justify the confidence reposed in him by his colleagues who voted to elevate him to the position.

“No doubt, the Presidency of the ICC represents a huge responsibility. It is my hope that Eboe-Osuji will help lead the Court to new levels of successes in the next three years,” Saraki stated.

Peter Fowoyo