The International Civil Aviation Organisation (ICAO) has appointed Charles Erhueh, a safety investigator with the Accident Investigation Bureau (AIB) Nigeria, as the new commissioner of the Banjul Accord Group Accident Investigation Agency (BAGAIA).

Erhueh was picked after a thorough recruitment process in which various applicants from within and outside the member states applied for the advertised position.

The BAGAIA is coordinated by ICAO to assist its member states, comprising of seven West African states namely Gambia, Ghana, Guinea, Liberia, Nigeria, Cape Verde and Sierra Leone, in the conduct of independent investigation of aircraft accidents and serious incidents in compliance with international standards.

With headquarters in Cape Verde, the agency also promotes the use of a common set of regulations compliant with the provisions of Annex 13 to the Chicago Convention by its member states. This includes regulations for the protection of safety data with the purpose of accident prevention.

Nigeria has been playing a leading role in the establishment of the sub-regional body, although, it is the only well established and properly equipped accident investigation body in the region.

Reacting to the development, the Commissioner/Chief Executive of AIB Nigeria, Akin Olateru, said that “we are pleased to release Charles Erhueh, one of our well -trained safety investigators to serve at BAGAIA.

“At AIB Nigeria, we have been investing massively in human capacity development and it is our joy to share this with the aviation industry in Africa and the world. We are happy that he was picked out of several people that applied for the job.

“The setting up of BAGAIA is a plus for aviation safety in the West African sub region and Nigeria has been playing a frontline role to see to its smooth take off. We shall do everything within our powers to support this body with a view to ensuring that it discharges its responsibility effectively.”

Erhueh, an indigene of Delta state, holds a bachelor of engineering degree in electrical and computer engineering from the Federal University of Technology, Minna, a certificate in Aircraft Engineering Special (AES-VII) from the Nigerian College of Aviation Technology (NCAT) and a post-graduate certificate in Safety and Accident Investigation (air transport) from the Cranfield University, England, United Kingdom.

He also holds an aircraft Maintenance engineering licence (AMEL), a cabin crew licence B737-200 and has undergone various trainings in aircraft accident investigation.