Ibinabo speaks on Regina Daniels’, slams Shan George

Doosuur Iwambe, Abuja

Nollywood actress and ex-AGN president Ibinabo Fiberesima has come out to speak in support of on Regina Daniels’ marriage to billionaire politician, Ned Nwoko.

Fiberesima who took to her social media page said that neither Regina nor Nwoko should be criticized for their choices as neither one of them was forced into the union.

The delectable actress was reacting to a recent post by her co-actress, Shan George who recently took to her twitter page to blast the billionaire and spared no words in expressing how she truly feels about him.

According to her, Nwoko is a disgusting and shameless man who sleeps around with greedy actresses and marries children but has contributed nothing to the development of his community.

However, Fiberesima while speaking in support of Daniels went on to urge Shan George to apologize to Ned Nwoko for her recent post in which she insulted him.

According to her, Regina Daniels does not deserve to be insulted and mocked for the choice she made considering she is an adult who was forced neither by her mother or by Nwoko to get married to him.

Fiberesima went on to describe Ned Nwoko as a kind and generous philanthropists who through his generosity, has help a lot of people across the world.

She vouched for Ned Nwoko and described him as a kind and generous person. She went on to state that she sees nothing wrong in the two getting married as long as they’ve found happiness in each other.