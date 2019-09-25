More than 45 international golfers are set to join Nigeria in celebration of Nigeria Independence in a competitive tournament scheduled to hold Saturday to Tuesday at the IBB International Golf and Country Club in Abuja

According to the vice chairman of the IBB golf course, Senator Emmanuel Anosike the 15th Match play edition between Achimota and IBB is aimed at promoting and marketing Nigeria at large.

He also stated that the grand patron of IBB club, President Mohammed Buhari would tee-off the tournament with the honorable Minister of FCT, Mohammed Bello present.

Adding that the grand finale of the event will hold on Tuesday, with the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Boss Mustapha, as the guest of honour.

The captain of IBB golf club, Mr Babashola Awoyungbo, speaking to press men on Wednesday, said the tournament is to celebrate independence both ways, and most importantly showcase unity in Nigeria.

He further stated that the tournament will also combine tennis and include match play and members of the club play making it two legs to celebrate the independence.

He therefore pleaded for support and sponsorship as the game of golf is expensive despite the huge economic revenue it attracts.

Meanwhile Daily times reports that the IBB golf club has set up a children section, clinic and is also partnering with government in a project tagged ‘Grow with Golf’ aimed at making the game of golf accessible to all Nigerians not just the elites.

The IBB club has also given women fair share in the game of golf and platform to represent the country in International tournaments.

The IBB golf club who lost to the Achimota golf Club at the 14th match play held in March hopes to win with hosting privilege.