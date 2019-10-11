The Chairman of the Edo State Chapter of the PDP, Chief Dan Orbih, says he has no intention to contest for the governorship election in the state, scheduled for next year.

Orbih made the announcement in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Benin on Friday.

He said that although his two-term tenure as the PDP chairman would end on March 14, next year, he had no plans to contest for the top job.

Obih said he believed that for equity and justice to prevail, Edo Central and Edo South Senatorial Zones were better favoured to produce the governor in 2020.

According to him, Edo North Senatorial Zone, where he comes from has already produced a governor.

“The decision of PDP leaders in Edo State to adopt a no-zoning policy for the 2020 governorship election is borne out of the peculiar situation the state has found itself.’’

He argued that rather than limiting the options of candidates who would want to contest for the governorship, the party believed in allowing every interested party member to contest.

The party stalwart said that the best candidate who would emerge from the party’s primaries would end up becoming “the best candidate to rescue Edo State from its present quagmire.

“PDP wants a governor who can be governor in name and in action. We need the best person, who can rescue the state so that people can enjoy the benefits of good and democratic governance. So no need to restrict options.

“APC in Edo State has given us a government without a governor, going by the words of the present governor,” said Orbih.

The chairman pointed out that the number of people interested in contesting the governorship election on the platform of the PDP was yet to be disclosed because the party had not commenced sale of nomination forms.

He, however, described the PDP as the beautiful bride of politics in Edo because it had given the people an alternative platform to address “obvious failure of the APC’’.