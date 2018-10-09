I won Kwara APC Governorship primaries- Prof Oba declares

Former Vice Chancellor of University of Ilorin, Professor Shuaib Oba Abdulraheem Campaign Organisation has declared that the professor won the Saturday’s governorship primaries election of the All Progressive Congress (APC), in Kwara massively and should be declared the winner.

The Director-General (DG), of the Campaign Organisation, Barr Sharafudeen Ibrahim therefore called on the chairman, Primary election committee, Chief Iyiola Oladokun to immediately declare the outcome the governorship election.

Ibrahim made the call in Ilorin on Sunday at a press conference on the primaries.

According to the DG, the results of the Senate, House of Representatives and House of Assembly primaries conducted on Friday and Saturday were yet to be announced.

“The Governorship is massively won by Prof Oba Abdulraheem, but some people are saying that Abdulrahaman Abdulrazak is the anointed candidate.

“If the anointed candidate cannot win an election, then he is not anointed by the people.

“In order not to impugn on the credibility of this election, the result ought to be announced forthwith and this is our call,” Ibrahim added.

“As I am addressing you, none of the results have been released to the public.

“There is palpable fear everywhere that there are some grand designs for manipulations of the election results,” the DG said.

Ibrahim was of the view that the committee should, as a matter of urgency release the results to assuage the fear of members of the party of attempt to manipulate the results to favour a particular aspirant.

The DG noted that the direct primary of the Option A4 model adopted for the primaries in Kwara remained the simplest and credible mode for the primaries.

“In such elections, results ought to be made known to both the voters and the contestants at the relevant constituency levels.

“The House of Assembly ought to be declared at the local government level while the Senate and House of Representatives be declared at their respective constituencies.

“But in the case of this election, not only were the results not declared at the appropriate constituency levels, the results were not made available to the agents of aspirants, the DSS, INEC and the Police.

“The results were only ferried to Ilorin for ‘approval and announcement,” the DG said.

According to him, the action of the committee was not known to electoral process in the country, adding that this has heighten the fear that the policy was prone to manipulation.

Ibrahim added that Chief Gbenle Adeyemi won the Isin.Ekiti.Oke-Ero/Irepodun Federal Constituency, but heard that there was an attempt to give the victory to someone else.

He also said that Arch Lola Ashiru won the Kwara South Senatorial primary election, saying; “there is an attempt to give it to another rival that lost out.