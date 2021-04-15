I wish I was an American Citizen, Nigeria frustrates me – Chimamanda Adichie

Chimamanda Adichie, a Nigerian writer who has won numerous awards, has expressed regret for not being an American citizen when the chance arose.

Being a Nigerian, according to the author, is too exhausting for her, and she now regrets not being a US citizen.

Adichie made the revelation during a Bounce Radio interview with media personality Ebuka Obi-Uchendu.

“She’s Nigerian but Nigeria deeply frustrates her. She came to the immediate realization that she doesn’t have to be a dutiful daughter or citizen despite wanting to share in the average experience of an average Nigerian. She made the choice of not being a US citizen which she deeply regrets.”

In addition, the author discussed why she no longer attends the Catholic Church in Nigeria.

The 43-year-old author revealed that the Church’s activities had become “way too much” about money, fundraising, and giving thanks.

Adichie went on to say that, although she is still a Catholic, she considers it agnostic and doubtful.