I will unseat Gov Wike, his regime is poor – Rivers guber aspirant

A governorship aspirant in Rivers state contesting under the All Blending Party (ABP), Hon. Prince Allison, has said Governor Nyesom Wike’s administration is the poorest government in the history of the state, vowing to defeat him in the forthcoming general elections in other to boost human capital development. Allison said the incumbent Governor has impoverished his appointees stagnating financial flow which has impacted negatively on the state economy leaving citizens especially the youths handicap and jobless. The guber candidate who spoke in Jos the Plateau state capital recently during a stakeholders meeting said the ABP driven by the younger population in Rivers state are strategically positioned in the 23 Local Government Areas in the state with an agenda of the Younger Rivers Vision as a tool to canvas and win elections. He said the most economically vibrant LGA, which is the driving engine of not only the state but the country at large has been grossly neglected by the Wike’s administration, adding that the people of the locality are still being deceived by political talks and lips service. “Bonny Island is the only Island that has not benefitted from the Nyesom Wike’s government. We have a Ring Road that has been abandoned, we have the Bonny National Grammar School that has been abandoned, and Governor Wike said he has given money for the renovation of the school, but how can you award a contract without putting mechanism in place to monitor and ensure delivery. “We also have a fire station which was belt by a House of Assembly Member and up till now it is not working. We have had more than eight fire disaster in Bonny Island and the government has not for one day come to console the people of Bonny. “Most time I feel pity for my people because they just follow blindly but I don’t blame them because they are hungry and that is why my party is interested in eradicating poverty”, he said. The aspirant said that Rivers state is in dire need of change in leadership, adding that the choice of the party to present him as the candidate was very crucial. “I presented myself before my people and have sort for their support. As a party, we have presented a well accepted and popular candidate that can deliver Rivers state at the polls in 2019. “We must unite across board to ensure that the party emerge victorious and take over Rivers”. Allison stated further that Rivers has the capacity to attract investors if conducive business environment is created, adding that he would use his experience and connection in business world to actualize the dream of improving on the economic status of the state, if given the opportunity. He reiterated that wealth distribution at the grassroots was a major objective of his aspiration, saying that he would ensure that rural people were lifted out of poverty. “Wealth distribution among the grass root people is extremely vital. “I want to make sure that everybody in Rivers at the grassroots, who have been down, who has been impoverished, who does not have peace and security, are taken care of. “From an industry perspective, I have been operating at the global level; I travel a lot, I have worked with a lot of people and people know me for doing business with passion. “We believe that we can attract investment and secure investment in Rivers”, Allison said. Kingsley Chukwuka, Jos