The former first lady of Kogi State, Mrs. Aisha Abubakar Audu, has pledged to tackle poverty, corruption and all forms of social vices in Kogi State if elected on November 16, 2019.

Audu, who has formally joined the Kogi State governorship election stated this in a statement on Wednesday.

Audu, stated that she is contesting on the platform of the Young Progressives Party, (YPP) adding that she would soon commence political activities across the three Senatorial Districts of the State.

The former governor stated that her decision to contest on YPP’s platform was informed by the party’s grassroots support and ideology, adding that the political structure of her late husband, Prince Abubakar Audu would be incorporated into the party to drive the vision of the state.

“The late Abubakar Audu/Faleke political family would be part of the structure in order to bring to reality what the late Audu would have accomplished for the state before he died”, the statement stated.

She is among the three female candidates on INEC’s final list to contest November 16 gubernatorial election with Mr. Suleiman Ozigi from the Central Senatorial district as running mate.

According to the statement, “She has scaled through the Independent National Electoral Commission process; her name has been published as a candidate. It’s now time for electorate in Kogi State to rally round her.”