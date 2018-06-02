I will return to Senate in 2023 –Okowa

Delta State Governor, Dr Ifeanyi Okowa, on Friday said he will be back in Senate by 2023, stressing that 2019 election for him stands a work over.

Okowa, who spoke to Journalists at opening ceremony of the state library In Asaba, described his Executive council members as wonderful, adding that to execute projects in the face of paucity of funds depended on collective responsibility.

He said “what I was saying is that many Governors like I am often times Wait for much money to be able to execute projects, no,here in Delta we work as a team to execute projects, we may not have the funds but our good will has always see us through”

The Governor noted with dismay recent activities in the country, especially the killings orchestrated by Fulani’ herdsmen and Book haram,and called on the President, Mohammadu Buhari to take proactive measures to curb the Menace

According to him,” my teams are wonderful, the finance commissioner,Economic planning, others are doing well, When I got to the Senate, I was helped by Senator Ike Ekwueremadu,Senator James Manager, today,this library started in 2007,when uduaghan was the Governor of the state, we stood our ground to complete the project for the benefit of our people.”

He thanked Deltans for their understanding ,adding “we are determined to do more in 2019 because I know I am coming back to office, I will return with My Deputy, Barr,Kingsley Otuaro, together we shall make the difference in the state”

Also,the Senate Deputy President, Ike Ekwueremadu assured Deltans of his continued support, adding ” Okowa is very reliable, he will move to state forward “