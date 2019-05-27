I will never marry a poor man – Actress

Doosuuri Iwambe, Abuja

Nollywood actress Lizzy Gold has taken to social media to state that she has no respect for poor men and so she cannot marry a poor man.

In her post on her Twitter page, the actress also advised other ladies to do same by staying away from men who cannot fend for themselves, not to talk of taking care of other people.

While stating that no man has an excuse to remain poor, she made reference to a passage in the Bible that state that every man must till the ground.

“l ve zero tolerance for poor men. do a legit job, work hard you ve no excuse to be poor. Even in the bible it is stated that Man must till the ground. Stop been lazy and stop depending on people to survive”.

She then further stated that men that do not have money should not even think of getting married.

“If you dont have money do not get married even my brothers are not exempted from this advice”, she added.

She however continued her argument in the comment section with her fans after some countered her opinion.

She mentioned that even God will only help those people that are willing to help themselves.