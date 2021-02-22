I will never give up on PMB – Bakare — Daily Times Nigeria

General Overseer of the Citadel Global Community Church, Pastor Tunde Bakare yesterday said he won’t give up on Nigeria neither President Muhammadu Buhari.

Bakare was Buhari’s running mate during the 2011 presidential election but they lost to Goodluck Jonathan.

But speaking during a sermon aired on Channels Television, Bakare said Nigeria must work during his lifetime.

“I won’t give up on Nigeria. I won’t give up on President Muhammadu Buhari”, the clergy said while demonstrating how he was crawling as a child but his mother did not give up on him.

Bakare, Prophetic-Apostolic pastor was reportedly arrested in March 2002 for sermons critical of President Olusegun Obasanjo.