I will marry Genevieve Nnaji if – Ruth Eze, Actress

Few months ago, top Nollywood actress, Genevieve Nnaji made history with her latest movie, Lion Heart; first African movie bought over by Netflix.

Since this new feat, Genny as she is fondly called by Nollywood lovers, has been getting lots of commendations and well wishes from her friends and colleagues.

One them is Ruth Eze, a budding actress who confessed that her love for Ms Nnaji could make her go extra miles.

Hear her: “Genevieve inspires and motivates me. She makes me believe tomorrow will be better and greater than my today. She’s hardworking, and she does not believe in noisemaking but action. That is also the kind of person I am. I love her so so much, infact if I were to be a man, I will marry Genevieve. I don’t know what we’ve done to deserve somebody like her in Nollywood. She has made us proud, even Nkem Owoh calls her Manwoman, she’s just everything, I am so happy for her, and I pray God to continue to give her the strength to do more great things,” she gushed.

Continuing, Ruth listed the good lessons she has learned from the lifestyle of the Nollywood Queen.

“Have learned to be a strong woman, to believe in myself and to keep few friends. To be focused, dependent, strong and always staying true to myself; never follow the crowd. Also never ever wanting to be like anyone else”