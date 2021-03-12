I will frustrate you, Wike threatens Akpabio — Daily Times Nigeria

Nyesom Wike, the governor of Rivers State, has threatened to irritate Godswill Akpabio, the Minister of Niger Delta Affairs, over remarks made against South-South governors.

On Friday, Mr. Wike said on live television that Akpabio is unqualified to tell Niger Deltans to ask their governors in the South-South what they do with their funds.

He also threatened to teach the minister a lesson if he did not concentrate on his home state of Akwa-Ibom, claiming that he would raise Mr. Akpabio’s high blood pressure.

“I know you used to have high blood pressure, but I’ll add [something] tiny to it now, and you’ll never sleep again.”

He isn’t taking his blood pressure medication, so I’ll give it to you and you’ll take it because governors can now be manipulated. Mr. Wike yelled angrily, “Don’t come near me because I’ll frustrate you.”

The governor, on the other hand, stated that a video of Mr. Akpabio, in which the minister urged the president to learn from what he (Akpabio) was doing in Akwa-Ibom, would be shown to the public.

He said, “If he does it again, he will regret talking about Rivers State.”

“Be alert, Akpabio!!! When Akpabio was governor, we knew what he was up to. We will meet one day now that he has the immunity to taunt South-South governors.”

“Why did he lose senate elections, regular senate elections, if his people loved him so much?” You will now come and speak with us.

“You had no idea how governors were resisting you when you were begging them to come and beg on your behalf. You are now exploiting us. At the right moment, I will retaliate by abusing you. Today is the first day of school.

“This is why Nigeria is unable to advance because everyone is fleeing. When they say the EFCC is coming, you’ll flee to the other side and let them protect you. Mr. Wike said, “The government claims to be battling corruption.”