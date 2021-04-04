I will drag anyone who campaigns for old politicians, Ruth Kadiri warns colleagues

As Nigerian celebrities prepare for political campaigns ahead of the 2023 elections, Ruth Kadiri, a famous actress and producer, has given an alert to some of her colleagues who might be recruited by politicians, urging them to refrain from doing so.

On Monday, the mother of one threatened that she would not hesitate to drag and call out her colleagues who post pictures of old politicians who have been in power for a long time on her Instagram account.

Known for her roles in popular movies such as Lama, Sex and Love, Mad Sex, Yankee Students, among others, Kadiri has become a regular face in Nollywood and doesn’t shy away from speaking up when it matters.

READ ALSO: I Never Kiss In My Movies – Ruth Kadiri

Kadiri, who produced Matters Arising, Over the Edge, Somebody Lied and Memory Lane, questioned the reasoning of those who may have concluded that politicians who have been in power for a long time deserve the votes of Nigerians again, adding that she would go the whole log with those she described as “desperate hungry celebrities.”

Her words read:”Dear colleagues and friends, I am waiting for those of you who will post politicians who have been in powers (sic) forever and ask us to vote for them. I will drag you. I will drag your desperate hungry selves by your wigs. Don’t say I didn’t tell you.”