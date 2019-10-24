Plateau State Governor Simon Lalong guaranteed the organisers of the 2019 Nigeria Ladies Open Golf Championship of his full support for the upcoming tourney.

The governor gave the assurance at his Abuja lodge, when the leadership of the Ladies Golf Association of Nigeria (LGAN) paid a courtesy call.

READ ALSO Nigeria Ladies Golf Open Championship 2019 Preparations get underway



“I only started golf a year ago and I regret not joining earlier, you can do a lot with golf, in golf you can do business, meet people and build relationships”.

from left; DG NAPTIP, Governor Simon Lalong , LGAN president

“It is always my pleasure to contribute to golf development in Nigeria and also participate in the sport as a golfer. So, I will always be there for you.

The chairman of the planning committee, Dame Julie Okah-Donli who introduced the LGAN committee members present, appreciated the governor Lalung for his constant support towards golf.

She further noted that the committee would be glad to have him tee off the tourney.

Governor Simon Lalong in a group photograph with members of Organising Committee

“I assure you that I will do a lot in this regard, even if it involves playing when I am available as one of the guests I will be there for you,’’ he replied.

Lalong said considering the socio-economic and political benefits of golf, the sport need a lot of support from many quarters.

Speaking earlier, the LGAN President, Ekanem Ekwueme told the governor that players from at least 10 countries were being expected at the championship scheduled for Nov. 12 to Nov. 15.

“We are sure we can always count on you, because we know your commitment to the sport and the fact that you can always be relied upon,’’

“We would be glad to bring back the cup from the Ugandan lady”. Ekwueme said