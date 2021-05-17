‘I will be the last to leave if Nigeria engulfed in turmoil – Oyedepo

David Oyedepo, Presiding Bishop of the Living Faith Church Worldwide, has announced what he would do if Nigeria were to be engulfed in crisis.

In one of his sermons, Oyedepo said that if Nigeria is engulfed in turmoil, he will be the last person to leave.

“I will be the last to leave here if there is a crisis in this country,” he said.

Pastor Paul Adefarasin of the House on the Rock, on the other hand, advised his members to plan an escape route out of Nigeria.

According to the clergyman, the escape route is critical because the country’s crises could devolve into civil war.



However, Oyedepo acknowledged that things were currently wrong in Nigeria, but stated that if the situation became critical, he would be the last to leave.



However, according to Oyedepo, no one can enjoy and maintain the flow of favor unless they live in fear of God.

“Don’t rob nobody, don’t cheat on anyone. Don’t outsmart your business partners. Don’t swear falsely. Don’t take bribes. Favour is the companion of all that fear God and favour shall be your companion from now.



“Flowing in favour demands the doing of righteousness. You know there is the appropriation of righteousness that people emphasize today, but don’t be deceived, he that doeth righteousness is righteous. The doing righteousness: favour!



“There was an explosion of favour, until the time that his Word came. The Word of the Lord tried him,” he said.