By Our reporter

Leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) has reacted to the call by some northern elders for Fulani herdsmen to leave the Southern part of Nigeria and return home for their safely.



Using his Twitter page, Kanu said “On behalf of the great IPOB family worldwide, I welcome the decision by Fulani feudal lords to recall their terror cells back to the north. Our mood & determination here in the south has changed irrevocably. Our resolve to free the oppressed must not be underestimated.”



It would be recalled that Northern Elders’ Forum (NEF) on Tuesday urged Fulani herders to leave Southern part of the country if the safety of their lives and property are not guaranteed.



Prof. Ango Abdullahi, chairman of the Forum said at a news conference in Abuja that there was a move by some troublesome elements to engage herders in violence in the Southern part of the country.



“We have heard in the few hours ago that some violence had already started to manifest in some sections of the country against the herdsmen. But then, if there is no certainty that their safety is guaranteed by the authorities that are immediately around them or by the authorities that have responsibility for the overall security of all Nigerians wherever they reside, we are certainly worried about their wellbeing.



“If it is indeed true that their safety is not guaranteed in the places where they are residing, we would rather have them back into areas where their safety is guaranteed, and they should be coming back as much as possible to the North,” Ango was quoted to have said.