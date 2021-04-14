I was only invited by EFCC - Okorocha — Daily Times Nigeria

Senator Rochas Okorocha, the immediate past governor of Imo, has spoken out about his detention by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) for suspected misappropriation of public funds.

EFCC operatives apprehended Okorocha at his Unity House office in Garki, Abuja, about 4:10 p.m. on Tuesday.

But, speaking via his media aide, Sam Onwuemeodo, Okorocha said he would completely cooperate with the anti-graft agency because it was just doing its job.

“To us, the Commission is doing its job and should be given the needed co-operation. And Okorocha being a law-abiding citizen, would always cooperate with the Commission over the Matters in Courts.

“EFCC is not a slaughter house, but a very responsible institution and should be seen as such,” Onwuemeodo said.

He said that the Senator for Imo West is being investigated as a result of the commission’s new leadership.

According to Onwuemeodo: “The truth is that, Okorocha left as the governor of Imo State on May 28, 2019. And shortly after his exit as Governor, Imo State Government wrote petitions upon petitions against him.

“The EFCC investigated the petitions and has been in various Courts of the land with Okorocha, to that effect.

“And if the EFCC has decided to invite Okorocha for Clarifications on the matters already in Courts, especially with a new Chairman at the helm of affairs at the Commission, there is nothing wrong with that.

“The matters between EFCC and Okorocha over his governorship in Imo, have been pending in various Courts of the land.

“At the end of the day, we would know whether the Commission will be withdrawing the Cases in Courts, or would continue with the cases already in Courts.”