I was born in Ghetto, I turned my trials into triumphs – Swag Omoluabi

By Mutiat Alli

After the dark night comes sunshine that gives hope and a better life.

This statement aptly describes how gifted social media influencer, Ipadeola Abiodun Oriyomi, popularly known as Swag Omoluabi has turned his trials into triumphs.

Swag Omoluabi is a young entrepreneur who is adding value to lives via his business enterprise.

Recounting how his business began, he said: “I have always loved to add value to people and also derive pleasure in doing business.

I have always had that knack for entrepreneurship even as a child. My mother advises me a lot. She once told me that self-reliance is the path way to wealth creation no matter how educated one is. So this has always been my driving force.

My mother motivates me and I also derive motivation from my environment. I grew up in the Ghetto, our hustling mothers and fathers inspired me to become who I am today.

These folks work hard and smart. I derive my fighting spirit from them. That environment also made me rugged. Though I was born in the ghetto, I didn’t allow my background to limit me. I turned my trials into triumphs by God’s grace”.

The 26-year old graduate of Lagos State Polytechnic also averred that funding was a major challenge he faced when he started out in the business world.

“There are lot of challenges but the main challenge is capital. It wasn’t easy for me to get funding for my business. I saved the money from a company I worked with years back and re-invested it into my business”.

Shedding light on his love for giving and philanthropy, Swag Omoluabi, the accounting graduate hailed Nigerians saying they are benevolent.

“Irrespective of any religious or ethnic divides, Nigerians are actually good people. We support one another.

That is the kind of Nigeria we desire, the Nigeria where you are your brother’s keeper. This is what fuels my philanthropic side. The world will become better if we add value to those around us”.