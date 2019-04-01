I want to build YPP into national party, says Ubah

Senator-elect for Anambra South, Chief Ifeanyi Ubah on Monday said that his vision was to make the Young Progressives Party (YPP) a formidable political platform in Nigeria before the next general elections.

Ubah, who made the assertion while fielding questions from newsmen in Nnewi, described the YPP as a party for the youth, noting that he would roll out programmes that would galvanize young people across the country to make the party one of the strongest with the widest grassroots reach.

“Politically, I am the highest ranking elected member of the YPP, the onus is on me to reform YPP and make it a strong national party.

It is my wish that within the next two or three years, YPP will be able to build a very strong grassroots network of youth; we shall create a lot of programmes that will galvanize every Nigerian youth into the YPP.

“I have done it before using TAN to sensitize the people of Nigeria. I am about the only Nigerian that has done that; to send messages that touched every politically conscious Nigerian.

“I can re-enact that plan for YPP, as part of our strategic plan for advancement,” he said.

Ubah said it was a herculean task to emerge from a relatively unknown party, however, he urged other candidates who ran on YPP platform, but failed not to lose hope.

He said that the YPP would not only become majority in the state Houses of Assembly, but also occupy Government House as a ruling party. It was our first outing as a party and indeed, the first outing of some of our candidates.

“For me, I have been in the trenches of this political journey since six years having contested governorship in 2013 and other offices using different platforms.

So, I am more entrenched, I am closer to the people than most of our candidates for Anambra state House of Assembly seats.

“Again, considering that House of Assembly election was what the governor saw as a battleground for his own political survival, it was expected that he will do anything humanly possible not to allow opposition into the House, so we gave it to him,” Ubah added.