Why I want Buhari’s job – female presidential aspirant

A Nigerian born United States based and trained academician Mrs. Adeline Emihe has declared her interest to contest for 2019 presidency. The Presidential aspirant who is the wife of Sir Samuel Emihe of Obinnakele Amata in Ikeduru council area of Imo State, made this declaration in Owerri while addressing cross section of Nigerians.

She said, “I am not here to expound on the problems of the country, but to seek opportunities to contribute to making the country a better place for all of us.

Although, it is a truism that problems exist in every country and Nigeria is not an exception, yet, we must know how to focus on the right areas and create the proper premise and environment that would enable and empower all citizens to contribute their fair share to their best capacity and best ability to the growth of this fatherland”

According to her, “That, it is not a secret that despite Nigeria being the largest economy in the African continent, the nation has continued its downward spiral on the global economic index scale due to its weak institutions with high level of corruption, undue influences and other rights that are insufficient.

She advised that in the forthcoming political dispensation, that Nigerians should elect the right candidates, who are knowledgeable with the leadership traits capable of motivating all Nigerians to continue to build on the great foundation of nation’s forefathers .

The presidential aspirant further said that “Indeed, I am for the new era and a new dawn that will usher in that new day. I support a change in the dispensational national status quo for a better Nigeria.

I support innovation, technology –driven, modern and dynamic education, health, infrastructural developments, transportation, security, industrial and quasi-ministerial and departmental system that would drive national development in the fast-evolving and modernizing globalization systemic era. ‘

She said, “I support the recognition that all tribes and peoples of Nigeria are one nation and should work together for the good of all in unity and towards equity and justice for all without exception.

I support food security, technologizing agriculture and maintaining a safe country in which we all and our children and youth will feel secured”

The political amazon who was tactical to announce the political platform she wants to use to achieve her aspiration assured that, it is most beneficial to elect capable, competent and committed leadership personalities.

“That day when all citizens will start again to hail Nigeria where though tribes and tongues might differ, in brotherhood and sisterhood we will stand with peace, unity, and strength.

A country where compatriots will always arise to diligently obey to serve the fatherland with hope, faith and love so that the labour of our heroes past will not be in vain, so that our nation will be bound in love, with peace and unity in a secure and safe environment.”