[OPINION] I Want To Be Africa’s Biggest Philanthropist – Aliko Dangote

“Aliko Dangote, billionaire businessman, says he wants to be known as the biggest philanthropist in Africa.”

Dangote said this at the weekend during the inauguration of the foundation’s “one-off and unconditional micro-grants” programme in Niger state..

The scheme, according to the statement, targets 25,000 disadvantaged and vulnerable women in Niger state, who will each be given N10,000 cash “to boost their household income generation.”

Dangote, at the programme, which held at the Justice Idris Legbo Kutigi International Conference Centre, Minna, said his foundation had earmarked N10bn for the empowerment of vulnerable women in the 774 local government areas of the country.”

“I do not only want to be known as Africa’s richest man, but the biggest philanthropist,” he said.