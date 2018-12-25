I voluntarily reported myself to EFCC – Senator Bala Mohammed

The governorship flag bearer of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for the 2019 general elections in Bauchi state, Senator Bala Abdulkadir Mohammed has said that he voluntarily reported himself to the Economic and Financial Crime Commission (EFCC) when he heard that the anti graft agency was looking for him. The Governorship candidate of the PDP made this known yesterday in Bauchi while fielding questions from newsmen on how he won his case against the Economic and Financial Crime Commission (EFCC). Senator Bala who maintained that he did not do anything wrong when he served as minister of the Federal Capital Territory Abuja Said, “I was the one that reported myself voluntarily to the EFCC because I believe in accountability. I was in Europe, I went there for a Programme in oxford when I was told that EFCC wanted me”. “When I came back I saw the invitation, I thought it was a routine issue, I reported and I was arrested. I tried as much as possible, they gave me bail condition, I satisfied them, even after I satisfied the bail condition I was kept for 45 days”, Kaura added. He further narrated that, “I took them to court because I expected them to take me to court, they didn’t, and of course the court issued a directives and order for me to be released, I was not released, that was what took me to 45 days, 30 days after, so the court was not happy and the same court I charged them, and of course I won the case against them with five million damages award”. Bala said “I am very happy with the judgement because it shows that there is hope in this country, no matter the level of persecution, the level of vilification, we still have hope as Nigerians because the last resort is the Judiciary which has remained firm and impartial to a large extent that it has emboldened me to remain in the country and to play my politics because I know I have not done anything wrong”. Regarding the other case in the court, the former FCT Minister said, “and of course the other cases in court I don’t want to pre-empt it, but you have heard the confirmation from the EFCC that there was no report from the FCT by any individual, by any group by civil society group that any amount of money is stolen in the FCT or there is something somewhere fishy about me, but what lead to the investigation about me and whatever, was raised against me was supposedly the intelligence and we don’t know what that intelligent means”. The Bauchi Guber candidate of PDP explained that, “I am a law abiding person, I believe in accountability and I am ready to account for whatever they are charging me, most of the charges are there, we are taking them one by one and of course at the end of the day I am very hopeful that with this hope and trust in God and having known that I have not done anything other than adding the value of services and infrastructures in the FCT I will be vindicated”‎. On peace agreement signed by all Governorship candidates in Bauchi State at the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) office, Bala commended the initiatives, calling for Justice and equity from the Security agencies and the electoral body to be fair and just to all at least if they want to achieve peace and successful free and fair election they are canvassing for. Kaura who promised to rescue Bauchi State from ills of decay in all sectors said that if elected as governor in 2019 he will make a difference through laudable programmes that will develop the state and restore its lost glory.