Sex vlogger Seyi Hunter has said that she teach people to have sex properly.

Seyi, who is an actress and also makes pornography movies to teach her viewers the practical aspect of lovemaking, said she began making porn because she enjoys talking about sex and wanted to teach people to have sex properly.

The told LITV: “I teach people how to make love and enjoy sex.”

“I was still a virgin up until a few years ago – about 4, 5 years ago,” she said.

” I wasn’t keeping my virginity for marriage. I was just keeping it for me.”

“I don’t give a sh** about what anyone says. If it’s not putting money on my table, who cares?” she said.

She added “I’m into BDSM.”

Seyi went on to disclose that she organizes adult parties, sex orgies, BDSM parties and more in Nigeria, and people are applying and paying for it.

She said: “I don’t hide what I do. I’m the kind of person that if, maybe, my pastor calls me to the front of the altar and we’re talking, like, ‘what do you do for a living?’ The truth is, I won’t tell you that I’m a Nollywood actress because that’s not what I’m selling.

“I’ll tell you, I’m into adult entertainment.”

She adds: “I’ll have to mention it so that people that’ll hear it will have to go and search and subscribe.”