I am still much relevant in the industry-Adetoun

Since leaving MTN Project Fame West Africa, Adetoun Adekoya has redefined her music, infusing Fuji flavor in her gospel tunes; Adetoun is one gospel artiste whose voice stands out wherever she is and this she proved when she participated at the Project Fame contest. However, since leaving Project fame, she has proved her brand as force to reckon with at time.

Her music personality is like a classic music hit that has all the harmonies, melodies, and groove of an evergreen musical piece. In this interview with MUTIAT ALLI she talks about life, marriage and music.

Critics speak out that the gospel music industry isn’t lucrative and is for mainly those who do music for passion? Are you in this for passion or business?



I’m a gospel artiste that sings good music and the music itself is my career. If you do what you do well, you will be celebrated in the industry. At least, we have some A list gospel artistes that are toping the chart even in the secular world. I believe once you are consistent and truthful to what you believe with a lot of hard work it will surely pay off, I’m a witness.

You infuse some Fuji flavor into your sounds. What inspired this?

I guess since my project fame days when I sang Mama Salawa Abeni’s song. It had opened my mind to another genre of music which I added to my skill to make it what it is today.

How has life been since Project Fame?

Life has been awesome. It has been one great experience after the other. There also have been many up and down moments too but in all, I give thanks to God for the grace so far.

You have been away from the spotlight for sometime…

Well, I won’t say I’ve been away though I went on maternity leave but I still tried to attend some events and make some appearances. I also released my worship medley during the process.



Would you say married life affected your music career?

Not in anyway. My marriage has been a blessing to my ministry because God gave me a man after his heart that understands my career. He helps me to achieve what I wouldn’t have been able to do. In fact, he motivates me and always pushes me to work more than I can do for myself. He is my number one fan.

You have released a couple of songs in the last one year. Tell us about them.

Yes, I released my ‘worship medley’ after I gave birth to my second baby which was in early 2017, then ‘Omolope’ in November. The latest single, ‘Amin’ was released in January 2018.

Is Adetoun strictly a gospel musician?

Yes, I am a gospel musician. I am not swayed to do anything else.

What is next for you?

I am planning to release couple of singles this year by God’s grace featuring some A list music artistes with two videos. Later in the year, I held my first ever concert in the city on Ibadan, by the grace of God.

Are there any other projects that you are involved in?

For now, I have none. I am focused on building my brand first.

How do you intend to make the brand ‘Adetoun’ a commercially accepted one?

I guess I’ve been able to create a niche for myself in the industry. Though it was a long process discovering and reshaping the old me, I can tell you it was worth it. So, I’ve created a sound for myself which I infused in my latest single, ‘Amin’ and ‘Omolope’. I’m so glad because the recognition has been overwhelming, thanks to my beautiful fans.

If you didn’t do music, what would you have been?

Maybe I’d have been a caterer.

Most embarrassing moment as an artiste?

That I cannot forgot. It happened when I forgot my lyrics when taking Nigeria’s national anthem.

Tell us something not many know about you?

I really don’t like crowds even though it’s our work.