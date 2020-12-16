I sacrificed myself despite being labelled corrupt – Goodluck Jonathan

On Tuesday, December 15, in Abuja during a book launch titled “Dear President Goodluck Jonathan.”The book, which was written by a veteran journalist, Bonaventure Melah, captures the former president’s life in the office. Jonathan has opened up on how he was labelled corrupt, with the former president saying he almost went into political oblivion if not for the grace of God. Daily Times gathers.

The former president, Goodluck Jonathan, said that some of his members of his cabinet are still troubled by the allegations of corruption which were charged against them.

READ ALSO: Politicians urge Tinubu to run for President in 2023 election

He, however, noted that the wrong perception about him is gradually changing as God did not allow him to perish politically, Jonathan further maintained that he sacrificed himself when he was being pressured by political associates to sack Aruma Oteh as the director-general of the Security and Exchange Commission (SEC) in 2012 in order “to appease the federal lawmakers whom Oteh had accused of corruption.”

“That is the problem myself and some members of my cabinet are still suffering since the beginning this administration when we were all tagged corrupt people.

“But I thank God that people can come together to celebrate me today. It is God. Otherwise, I would have been completely buried (politically).

“When my close political allies, advised me to sacrifice Arunma Oteh so that I don’t have problems with the house of representatives.

“I said I won’t sacrifice any Nigerian just for me to be in the good books of the lawmakers. Rather, I would sacrifice myself. I took that decision because I was convinced she was not corrupt.”

The former president also talked about his interest in the 2023 presidential election that is too early to talk about it, there are important issues which the country must address before shifting attention to the 2023 presidential election.