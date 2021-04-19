I pay police salaries in Lagos, not Buhari – Sanwo-Olu

While the salaries of police officers in Lagos are under the jurisdiction of the federal government, Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu says that his administration pays them.

Mr Sanwo-Olu was also angry that President Muhammadu Buhari had ignored demands for state police.

Mr Sanwo-Olu admitted, “It’s a huge annoyance, and it’s a really easy thing that we’re trying to fix here.” “At the moment, we are supporting the Lagos state police command in all matters.”

“We are paying their salaries,” the governor said, expounding on the extent of funding. As a result, we are already incurring those costs. But if we know there are state police, it will support us.”

READ ALSO: Sack of LAUTECH VC by Gov. Makinde SSANU rejects

He revealed this on Channels TV Sunday evening while discussing why he ditched Amotekun for LNSC.

“We should make state policing happen,” Mr Sanwo-Olu said, emphasizing the importance of each state having power over its police. That is one of the most important items I believe will assist us. It’s been said many times.

“Intelligence is now the key to modern crime prevention. It’s about how good you can smell a black spot until it becomes an endangered species for you, because that’s what knowledge is all about, and you report that information to the people in charge.”

He suggested that Mr Buhari and his security advisers were not in tune with modern methods of cracking crimes, saying, “Those are the kind of conversations that we need to make a quick decision on in this country. We are supporting the Lagos state police command in all affairs and ramifications.

“But as it is still a federally-controlled police force. There is a limit to which we can intervene in their modes of parameter and their rules of engagement.”

Regarding the recent launch of body cameras for state-owned security operatives, the governor pointed out, “We said we need to stay along the line where we have a comparative advantage. These are our own security operatives.

“We want to hold you accountable. We want you to be accountable for your action and inaction. You are going to go through this protocol.”

Sounding pained that the police did not take a similar step, he said, “We cannot force the Nigeria police. We can persuade them.

“We are trying to encourage them. But it also has consequences that they need to also be accountable for this.”

According to him, however, the police are considering providing body cameras for their officers.

“They need to know that in the events of issues or case, you will be held accountable.

“So they are looking at their own protocols, their own internal issues in their own internal structure.”

Mr Sanwo-Olu added, “Maybe they will come back to us. Let’s start with the one within our control.”