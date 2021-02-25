I owe no one apology for my comments on ethnic profiling of Fulani’s As Criminals – Gov Bala

Bauchi State governor, Senator Bala Abdulkadir Mohammed says he has no apologies for kicking against the profiling of the Fulani tribe as criminals.

Governor Mohammed said this at the official launching of the 2020/2021 annual livestock vaccination campaign held at the Galambi Cattle Ranch in Bauchi.

Mohammed said no tribe or group in Nigeria was free from criminality, adding that labelling a particular tribe with crime was unfair which was capable of leading to disunity in the country.

“We kicked against the profiling of the Fulanis as killers and kidnappers. We have no apology for what we have done because what we have done is to say the truth, that there is no tribe or group that is free from criminality.

“We are not saying that to spite anybody or spark unnecessary controversy; we have made our point.

“Nigerians across the board have discussed it and I am happy to say that from all indications, the majority of sensible Nigerians have appreciated what we have said and that is the point.

“I will, therefore, not mention anything of this matter for fear that controversy will escalate. I will listen to voices of reasoning and keep quiet about it.”

The governor submitted that the Fulani people had over the years made sacrifices in their nomadic and pastoral life, noting that the protein needs of Nigerians through the supply of beef would not have been obtainable without the pastoralists.

He, however, tasked Fulani communities across the country to ensure their people remain law-abiding and eschew crime and criminality, adding that they must make sure they expose the bad ones among them.

“I am calling on our brothers, the Fulanis to ensure that they make their communities free of criminality

“In as much as we will protect them that they cannot be profiled badly, they should make efforts to show that the majority of them are good citizens, contributing positively to the growth and development of Nigeria,” the governor warned.