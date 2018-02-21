I am not a friend of suits-FunnyBone

Kaduna born comedian, Stanley Chibuna better known as Funny Bone is one of Nigeria’s first class humour merchants who has shared stage with most of the big names in the entertainment industry. The theatre Arts graduate of the University of Jos and proud son of Anambra state has sure carved a niche for himself in the comedy zone world both home and abroad. Funny-Bone can equally be tagged a special comedian with a northern-inspires jokes. In this chat with MUTIAT ALLI he tells more us more about his style.

You stand out in your style of comedy, how does that make you feel?

It makes me feel great; first because I have worked hard to be there, been in this game for God knows how many years now but because I had to go to school I didn’t fully until I left school, and I feel good about it but also because the more you are known, the more you are rated, the more you are under pressure so be great and be on top of your game each time you go onstage. I believe for comedians, the more popular you become, the more big jobs comes in for you. So I appeal for grace, understanding and wisdom, to continue doing my thing at the best of my ability

Going down memory lane, how did comedy really start for you?

Naturally I have been a funny person, but when I got to the university that was when I started doing normal regular comedy from my department, my church; but I will say Julius Agwu made me go this far with comedian as he gave me that courage to believe that I can actually do it and here I am doing it. Equally, I cannot forget the kind support from senior colleagues that includes Ali Baba, Yaw, Basketmouth and also Opa Williams who gave me the platform to showcase my talent.

What is your greatest philosophy of life?

My motto, what works for me is a man without a creative mind is like a man without a future so in any thing you do try to be creative try to be fresh because that will keep you in business and that will keep you fresh and keep you going, help you stand a test of time, keep been innovative don’t stop, keep pushing.

You are cute and fashionable, what inspires your fashion sense?

I do casual, I don’t go for things that I cannot explain, I fear colors, I don’t do colors, I don’t know where they are from and I like going simple you can’t catch me missing up colors, I just look good I just leave my house looking good. I love to get complimented for good wear because I don’t want to make a fashion blunder.

What is that outfit that you won’t be caught wearing on the red carpet?

Am not a friend of suit I feel uncomfortable but I am forced to because the occasion demand it but I think you will never catch me wearing a baggie trouser I don’t like it, it not nice it doesn’t fit my bow legs

Have you ever had the time whereby you cracked a joke and people did not laugh about it?

It is normal, it is either the audience is more than the joke or the other way round, but the best way to go about it is don’t let it way you down, work harder improve on it you can get better, don’t let it make you feel bad, keep pushing, and trust me you will just get better it shouldn’t be because you have one bad day you now give up, the bad should make you to be better and the more important thing is to understand the audience, know your audience, if you know your audience your job is easy

Any most embarrassing moments?

Yes, as a student I was cracking joke and they weren’t laughing and the wooed me off stage, it happens but am better now, I did not let that weigh me down