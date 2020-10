Nigerian politician and lawyer, Femi Fani-Kayode on Saturday said he never abused his estranged wife, Precious Chikwendu and the video that surfaced is a propaganda video.

Daily Times gathered that the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) member revealed this via his twitter account.

@SaharaReporters posted a video which supposedly depicts me ABUSING my estranged wife.This is nothing but a propaganda video.There was NO physical abuse.I simply took the phone from her to stop her from recording me after catching her in bed with a married man days earlier..1/3 — Femi Fani-Kayode (@realFFK) October 3, 2020

…I repeat there was NO physical abuse whatsoever and she had been insulting and subjecting everybody, including family members, staff and children, to PHYSICAL and VERBAL abuse the whole day. As usual, it was a nightmare!2/3 — Femi Fani-Kayode (@realFFK) October 3, 2020