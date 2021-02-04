I miss been a Marine Navigator- Oba Mohammed Yusuf, the Onisiwo of Tomaro and Abagbo, Lagos State

By Mutiat Alli

HRM Oba Mohammed Musiliu Adio Yusuf, the Onisiwo of Tomaro and Abagbo, Lagos State, is one of the first class traditional rulers in the state which focused on the unity of his subjects and peaceful co-existence among communities since he ascended the throne in 2016.

Cornered at his palace, he spoke with MUTIAT ALLI, about his experience at the palace, life as a marine navigator, projects amongst others

How did you emerge as the Onisiwo knowing well that there are other ruling houses?

For the Onisiwo royal family, we have about four ruling houses that include Ogabi Onisiwo, Omoyeni Onisiwo house, Orefunmi ruling house and Ofebuyi ruling house.

The chieftaincy is deserted which means we have declaration to that effect and that implies the manner in which the title will be rotated, so the first Onisiwo was Orefunmi, then Omoyeni came on board and now it is the turn of Ogabi. Although there was a little rancor but at the end of the day God intervene and I emerged winner.

At the time you were picked, what was running through your mind, don’t you feel the responsibilities were going to be too much for you?

Everything is been designed by God because the custodians of tradition was never my own way of life; I am a practicing Muslim to the core and I have never for one day dream of becoming a traditional ruler; but when I was called upon, there was nothing I could but trust me I consulted the almighty for direction and so far I have not been finding it difficult to steer the affairs of the family because have been leading for years.

For instance I am a Marine Navigator by profession and as one you are bound to lead so many people, like the last ship I commanded as a captain had about 25 crew members consisting of different nationality and I was able to manage them for a period of two years before coming to this place.

Also there is no much challenge as the issue of crisis management has always been a part of me.

How did you feel leaving a job you are passionate about to come and serve the people?

Actually it is always like that because I did felt a little bit unhappy that am leaving my profession but like I told you when I was called upon, I left it for God to handle and see me through; so in essence I never spent time, money to attain this post; it came as surprise way when I was called because we were about six from my lineage but after the consultation of the oracle, I was picked.

What was the reaction of your wife when you told her about the development?

You should have even asked about the reaction of my mother because she is still alive; so when I told my mum about it, at first she felt reluctant because she understands what normally happen when you are been called up for such role but at the end of day she called me in and said if it is what God has designed then no problem. As for my wife, all we just did was to pray for God’s direction.

As a devoted Muslim; how do you balance your faith with traditional functions?

You should remember I was not born a king. Agreed, I was born a prince like every one born to the royal family. I was born a Muslim and brought up to appreciate what Islam stands for.

If this is what you call devout Muslim, well, I have no issue with that. But in terms of practicing my religion as a traditional ruler, I can say it anywhere that the throne is not a hindrance.

I am a Muslim and I am proud to be one. Also I am the Onisiwo and proud that I am here on the throne. God has been my guide on how I balance my functions as a Muslim and an Oba. So far, I am adapting with the new palace role.

In a nutshell, traditional functions do not stop a traditional ruler to practice his faith. In all Yoruba towns, the traditional rulers belong to either Islam or Christianity.

Yet they perform their traditional functions as expected of them with the support of their traditional chiefs.

There is this believe that children of settlers of riverine communities prefers been fisherman as against going to you; how much of such orientation have you been able to change?

Well that was back in the days because I was born and brought up in that community and this where I had my primary school and later went uptown for my secondary school and other degrees.

This orientation we have been to pass across to the younger generation; now we have a secondary school and we have equally pitched for a technical school which will commence work in time. Although fishing and farming is our culture but then education is key.

Since you attainment, what will you say you miss doing?

Honestly speaking, I miss travelling at my own convenient time because before this time, I may just decide that I want to leave the state and relax for a while but now is not too possible because if I have to, I need to write a formal letter to the traditional council and my people and chiefs need to be aware of it.