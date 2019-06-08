I make N30m from furniture making- Mass comm graduate

...Explains why he ventured into the business

A 35-year-old Mass Communication graduate, Mr. Mathew Adejo, said on Friday that he makes an average of N30 million annually from furniture making.

Adejor, who also holds a Masters Degree in Mass Communication, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Kaduna that he ventured into furniture making about nine years ago to satisfy his cravings for creativity.

“I ventured into furniture making after I completed the compulsory National Youth Service Corps about nine years ago because of the urge for creativity to build something new from my imagination.

“I went to a Turkish Furniture company in Kaduna to learn the trade because of the love I have for furniture making, where I believe my imagination and creativity is quite strong.

“After a few months, the company noticed my interest and passion and decided to take me to Turkey for a six months training to sharpen my creative skills that will help me bring my imagination into reality.

“I came back a few years ago and established Classic Entrance, located at Suite 6, ASD City Mall Independence Way, Kaduna and the money started flowing in,” he said.

He described furniture making as a ‘lucrative business’ that attracts a lot of customers within and outside Kaduna and from all classes of people, particularly if one mastered his or her craft.

He said that due to his professionalism, skills, unique designs and the quality of his job, he was able to secure a contract to furnish the Sokoto State House of Assembly and some offices in 2015.

“That job earned me about a N100 million that year.

“I also furnished some offices and the conference room of the National Water Resources Institute,Kaduna and supplied furniture for the Senate Building of Bayero University, Kano in 2013.

“I equally furnished a Student Social Centre Auditorium and a department at Federal University of Technology, Akure, Secretary to the State Government Office Complex, Gombe State, and the library of Federal University Dutsinma.

“Beside contracts, I also supply furniture to people who wants to furnish their houses and schools among others,” he added.

He said that at the moment, he has seven permanent staff and over 30 temporary staff working under him, adding that he is presently training about 16 persons free to enable them make a living out of furniture making.

On why he studied mass communication up to masters level, Adejo said he did so to build his communication skills to help him excel in his career as a furniture maker.

He described communication skills as ‘very crucial’ to the success of any business.

“I meet a lot of big people in my line of job and besides, I write proposals and hold meetings with prospective clients, as such, I need to package myself very well to be able to sell myself and what I do.

“And to succeed in my chosen career, I have enrolled for another degree in Entrepreneurship at Kaduna State University,” Adejo added.

Adejo, however, described the furniture business environment as very challenging and capital intensive, adding that some machines and tools cost as high as N20 million.

He said that although, there are some machines and tools that cost between N20,000 and N30,000, they would not give the quality and exquisite touch some foreign furniture gives.

He said that most people prefer foreign furniture because most of the people that dominate the furniture making business in the country were people with no requisite education, skills and training.

“The lack of sufficient training, skills and capital limits one’s ability to produce a quality and sweet furniture that will attract attention.

“But with the needed training, skills and financial support, a furniture maker will be able to create a sweet furniture from his imagination and not copy designs online that he cannot perfectly replicate,” he said.

He encouraged youths to key into furniture making and open their mind to possibilities from their creative minds and imaginations that could change their life and impact on their community.