Nollywood actress, Biodun Okeowo, popularly known as Omobutty, has said that she finds buying and selling (business) more sustainable than acting.

Okeowo told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Lagos that this was because of what she called “huge responsibilities”.

She said that could not meet up her needs through acting, hence, the need for her to go into business.

“I pay more attention to my business than acting

Although I love acting and the entertainment industry, money is also important,” she said.

According to her, the money that accrues to most Nollywood practitioners in the industry is not enough to foot their bills, “especially those of us with huge responsibilities”.

“That is the more reason why I do less of movies but focuses more on business that is more profitable.