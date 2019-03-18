I’ ll continue to promote women advancement – Aisha Buhari

Wife of the President, Mrs. Aisha Muhammadu Buhari, has reaffirmed her commitment towards promoting the socio economic and political advancement of women in Nigeria through her Future Assured Programme.

She was speaking at the NEXT LEVEL thank you celebration and luncheon at Oriental Hotel, Victoria Island, Lagos at the weekend

Mrs. Buhari said the President has already promised to engage more women and youth in his second term. She therefore urged them not to relent in the collective duty to make the NEXT LEVEL a reality.

“I wish to express my appreciation to Nigerians, especially the women and youth for their unprecedented contribution towards our success at the election.

In particular, I must mention the role played by the Women and Youth Presidential Campaign Team I initiated to support the APC Presidential Campaign Council,” she added.

Mrs. Buhari attributed the success of the President to the firm belief Nigerians have in the ability of his administration’s developmental agenda to take them to the NEXT LEVEL.

She therefore called on the President and Vice President to continue to build on the foundation of the good works they started in order to justify this confidence.

Earlier, wife of the Vice President, Mrs. Dolapo Osinbajo in her remarks said the event was convened to celebrate all those that contributed in one way or the other to the successful re-election of the APC to lead the country for the next four years.

She said the party campaigned through all the states of the country, even going from door to door to ensure that the support of everyone was canvassed and expressed happiness that Nigerians responded positively to the campaign.

Entertainers like KWAM 1, Daddy Showkey and Sugar Band entertained guests at the event while goodwill messages were delivered by the Governor-elect of Lagos state, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu, who represented Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, wife of Nasarawa state Governor, Dr. Mairo Almakura, APC Woman Leader, Mrs. Salamatu Baiwa, Gen. Buba Marwa and Mrs. Joke Silva.