I know they’ll come for me after office– Wike

Governor of Rivers State Nyesom Wike has confirmed that he expects to face political persecution after he leaves office in 2023.

He believes political forces will pursue him because of his strong opinions on issues.

Wike stated that he is more than prepared for such challenges, adding that as part of his planning, he has moved out of Government House two years before his term ends.

READ ALSO: Sack of LAUTECH VC by Gov. Makinde SSANU rejects

He made the remarks during the dedication of Uche Nwosu’s son, who is the grandson of former Imo Governor Senator Rocha Okorocha, at the weekend in Abuja.

He characterized Okorocha’s and his family’s current tribulations as political persecution, advising him to remain strong because he would emerge stronger.

Okorocha has been in a long-running spat with his successor, Governor Hope Uzodinma, which has resulted in the seizure of his family’s assets and an investigation by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

He was recently detained by the anti-graft agency for 48 hours before he was granted bail.

“Political prosecution will come after you have left office, so what you and your family are going through today is not unusual,” Wike said. I am aware that they will pursue me, however, I am prepared and ready for them.

“You must be courageous and place your faith in God. I don’t hang out with people in positions of power, particularly this kind of power, as you can see in life. I was looking around for governors, and I know if Uche Nwosu is the current governor, you’ll see a lot of governors here.

“You would have seen a lot of governors here if Rochas had been Governor; life is like that; I don’t even live in the Government House anymore.” Even though I have two years left on my lease, I had to quit because I was exhausted.

“The truth must be said, particularly when you have a system that isn’t working well. Since many people dislike the fact, they dislike me.

“You said this is APC hall, I came here I didn’t see any APC member, today I’ve converted it to Christian hall. The way I do my thing, nobody can stop me or tell me who can be my friend. Nobody in this country can tell where to go, nobody.”

He added: “I am happy he is no longer in power that is why I am coming close to him now to learn the experience of those who are no longer in power so that by the time it gets to me I will be used to it.

“Owelle is facing a lot of crisis, it is not easy to pass through these crises but it will come but it will be over.

“I want to encourage you and your son-in-law to be strong. If it doesn’t happen like this you won’t know that God loves you. You will go through these battles for you to know that there is God. We have passed through these battles and we are still waiting to pass through them again.

“Just like Rochas, God has given everyone his talent, when I watch your son-in-law from far, I say you have a good son-in-law that is not arrogant, not a son-in-law that does not understand what marriage is all about, I wouldn’t have come. I will be in Imo State soon and I will tell them my mind. You should thank God”.