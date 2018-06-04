I have killed 22 persons, drank blood of 50 others –Man tell church

A 22year old ex-cultist, Friday Onochie (alias Fredo Ranky) in Asaba, Delta State on Sunday at living prophetic church, “King’s Chapel international church, confessed during deliverance how he killed 22 persons and drank 50 others” blood from 2017 to date.

Friday, a native of Asaba narrating his experiences as a leader of Viking confraternity in the South-South region told the congregation of the church ” please man of God help me, I regret killing people,the people are pursuing me now, I can’t sleep again, they want to kill me too, please man of God help me.”

Rolling on the ground in tears, the ex-cultist said that he Joined the Viking confraternity via his childhood friend, one Uche after they both crashed out of SS11 at Asagba mixed Secondary School, adding ” Uche my friend told me I could get very rich, and I followed him to Akwa Ibom where I was initiated, and after few months that I killed some persons, I became a leader.”

According to him, ” I was introduced to this church by a member who ran away from the confraternity, my members are still looking for me to kill me, the first time I came with him I saw relations of those I killed, they tried to recognize me but I ran away fast,since then, I have not been coming, no peace for me to sleep well, I was heavily troubled”

Sources said Friday fled Asaba last year 2017 when the new police commissioner in the state, Mr,Muhammad Mustafa assumed office, and arrested four members of the cult.

Family sources said Friday had been disowned when it was obvious that he was not just a cultist, but a killer,and had also vowed to hand him over to the police

His cousin, Frank Onochie,who spoke to our reporter said ” our family had since disowned him, he not Just a cultist, but a killer, he can’t escape it.”

In his reaction, the state Police Commissioner,Muhammad Mustafa said ” Since he was a deadly Cultist, we will still arrest him, what about the souls he killed? We will arrest him for his past atrocities.”

Speaking to our reporter the self acclaimed repentant ex-cultist said ” I have changed hence I have come to embrace God,I want him to have mercy on me ,I had killed, drank blood before but no, they are disturbing me now ”

The prophet of the church, Godfrey Omofomwan Irhevbukhude said ” I am not the one who located him, it was Jesus, now he has confessed his sins, he will be set free of all troubles,I have received several threats calls the first time he came and ran away from his gang members looking for him to kill him, but as a son of Great prophet, Jesus has taken over the case”