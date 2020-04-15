Governor, Nasir El-Rufai, on Wednesday said he not been cleared of nov e l coronavirus COVID-19 yet and that he will personally announce when he is confirmed negative.

El-Rufai

The Kaduna state governor who had a virtual meeting of the State Executive Council from isolation said he was grateful Executive Council team for keeping the agenda going without him

El-Rufai went on to say that he was ‘super proud of all Commissioners, Advisers, Assistants security agency and other state government officials for a job well done;

He called on the public to ignore all fake news even if they were good wishes for him.

El -Rufai said “Earlier today, between 10am and 2pm, I took during my isolation and chaired a virtual meeting of the State Executive CouncilEl-Rufai“Earlier today, between 10am and 2pm, I took during my isolation and chaired a virtual meeting of the State Executive Council.

CAC headquarters in Abuja on Fire

“I have not been cleared of COVID-19 yet. I will personally announce when I am confirmed negative. Please ignore all fake news even if they want good wishes for. Please, continue to pray for me.

“I am grateful to our team ably led by the Deputy Governor for keeping the agenda going without me. I am super proud of all our Commissioners, Advisers, Assistants security agency and other state government officials for a job well done.,” he said.

El-Rufai yesterday approved the release of 72 convicts from the Kaduna and Kafanchan Correctional Centres as part of government’s efforts to check the spread of COVID-19.

The state Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice, Aisha Dikko, who announced the release of the inmates on Tuesday, said 69 of the convicts were released in Kaduna, while three were freed in Kafanchan.

According to a breakdown by the Commissioner of Justice, 42 inmates who were freed from the Kaduna Correctional Centre, were convicts who were given options of fine not exceeding N50,000.

The attorney general said that four inmates were serving three years and above with less than six months of their sentence to serve.

The commissioner also said that one of the inmates had spent 75 per cent of his sentence after remission, while 22 others were convicted for minor offences.

‘’From the Kafanchan Custodial Centre, two inmates were freed with three months left on their sentence, while one inmate was released based on old age,’’ she said.