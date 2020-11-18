I have no regrets leaving PDP for APC, Gov Umahi declares

By Charles Onyekwere

Governor of Ebonyi State, David Umahi has said that he has no regrets leaving the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for the All Progressives Congress (APC), saying that he took the decision in the interest of the people of south-east zone.

Gov. Umahi, who made this know in a chat with newsmen at the New Government House, Abakaliki, said that he is moving to the APC because he believes that the ruling party is amenable to working with the south-east region than the PDP.

According to him, he would continue to agitate for the interest of the south east in or out of office, adding that he has decided to become the sacrificial lamb that would be crucified for the interest and good of the south east as a zone.

“Let me clear the air and state that I never sought for the ticket of the PDP presidency and I will not.

Whoever that said that I moved to APC because they refused to zone the ticket to me is being very mischievous.

Because even if PDP promises me, an individual a presidential ticket, how does it work?

“It is expected that well over 8, 000 delegates would elect the person and such promise cannot happen without more than 10 or 20 people.

People are being very mischievous, but I tell you, there are a lot of prominent people from the south east that can take the slot of PDP.

“Why am I moving to APC? Some people said I was promised this and that, but I tell you, there is no such discussion.

APC never promised me any position; they never promised south east any position.

There was no such discussion. However, I offered this movement as a protest to the injustice being done to the south east by the PDP since 1998 till date,” the governor stated.

He noted that between 1999 till date, the south east region has continued to support the PDP, yet the party has not deemed it fit to zone the presidency to the south east, adding that there are credible and qualified personalities in the zone that are competent to rule the country.

The Ebonyi State governor stated that he is not driven by selfish reasons rather by the long denial and refusal of the PDP to zone the presidency to the south east without given any cogent reasons why the region should not get the slot.

He noted that he has since 2019 started the agitation for the south east presidency, insisting that the zone must get it right now or else wait for another couple of years to get such an opportunity again.

Gov. Umahi further noted that despite his movement to the APC, he would not castigate the PDP, stressing that he wishes that the PDP would consider the region and zone the presidency to it in the spirit of equity and fairness.